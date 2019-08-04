Salvation Army hosts Back to School Bash for students

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First day of school for most of Hawaii is Monday.

That means back to school shopping and haircuts this weekend.

For some children, going back to school means a big shopping spree for new supplies and trendy clothes.

Not every child lives in a household that can afford that.

The Salvation Army hosted a Back To School Bash at their Vineyard location.

The students got new back packs, clothes and their hair cut.

“They are loving it so far,” said Eli Gauthier, senior district leader for Regis Corporation, who oversaw 10 hair stylists from Super Cuts. “We just. Hopefully it is a great outcome when it is all said and done.”

“The kids self esteem is really important,” said Tammy Poe, Captain of Salvation Army Kaluwela. “So when they go to school to have their hair, and their dress and their supplies ready to go for the school year, it makes a big difference.”