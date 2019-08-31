Saint Louis takes down Bishop Gorman, 31-19

Bishop Gorman came, saw, but did not conquer as the Gaels were dismantled by Saint Louis, losing to the Crusaders 31-19 Friday night at Aloha Stadium in the Aloha Football Classic.

Saint Louis quarterback Jayden de Laura completed 23-of-29 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. His one turnover on the night came in the red zone as one of his pass attempts was tipped and landed in the arms of a Bishop Gorman defender.

Kiaki Nishigaya was the star of the show for the Saint Louis offense as he hauled in 10 receptions for a team-high 104 yards and a touchdown.

Saint Louis beats Bishop Gorman 31-19 in the game of the week in America. Bragging rights staying in the 808 – @Trilllroman @jayden_delaura connected for the first TD of the night



Bishop Gorman signal-caller Micah Bowens had a tough time in the pocket for the Gaels, completing just 11-of-20 attempts for 161 yards and two scores. He also added 44 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

