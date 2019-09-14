Royal Caribbean Productions are looking for Hawaii talent

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The casting team from Royal Caribbean International has announced general auditions searching for Hawaii talent to take the stage in their award-winning production shows.

This will be Royal Caribbean Productions’ first time hosting auditions in Hawaii, adding Honolulu to its year-round audition tour that stops in 75 cities around the world. Singers will audition on Thursday, Sept. 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., while dancers will audition on Friday, Sept. 27th, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (please note Hip Hop dancers at 10:00 a.m., followed by Contemporary/Commercial dancers at 11:00 a.m.).

Auditions will be at Aloha Dancesport Center 350 Ward Avenue, #200, Honolulu, HI 96814 (Parking across the street at Ohana Hale Marketplace stalls).

There is no fee to audition, and casting is open to all ethnicities.

Must be 18 years of age in order to be hired.

The breakdown is as follows: Dancers Royal Caribbean Productions is seeking technically strong, appealing, energetic and dynamic performers, ages 18-35. Prior performance experience is preferred.

All applicants must provide a current headshot and resume. Form-fitting dance attire, jazz shoes, and sneakers are required for all, as well as heels for the female applicants. Dancers will be taught an across-the-floor and two challenging combinations of contrasting styles at the live audition.

SINGERS: Royal Caribbean Productions is seeking exceptionally talented singers with professional theatre and/or concert backgrounds, who have the ability to command the stage with star-like qualities. Versatile vocalists who are able to harmonize and perform a wide variety of music genres, including Pop/Rock, R&B/Soul, Gospel, Contemporary Musical Theatre/Broadway and Jazz. Must move extremely well. Strong acting ability and experience singing in other languages a plus.

Singers must prepare two songs from the RCP audition repertoire, found here.

BACKGROUND: As the industry benchmark for entertainment at sea, Royal Caribbean Entertainment provides opportunities for the best talent from around the world to embark on the job opportunity of a lifetime onboard one of our award-winning ships. Royal Caribbean is always seeking the best singers and dancers to entertain a nightly audience of 100,000 guests across the fleet. Royal Caribbean International is known for driving innovation at sea and has continuously redefined cruise vacations for 50 years.

Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel and pushes the envelope of what is possible on a cruise ship. Onboard, the global cruise line has debuted countless industry “firsts” such as rock climbing, ice skating and surfing at sea, to capture the imagination of families and adventurous vacationers alike.

Throughout, guests sail on exciting itineraries to some of the world’s most popular destinations and enjoy Royal Caribbean’s friendly and engaging service.

For further information on Royal Caribbean International, please visit the website at https://www.royalcaribbean.com