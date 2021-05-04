Roosevelt High School plans graduation event with COVID-19 precautions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High school seniors are preparing for their big day as graduation ceremonies kick off later this month.

Like last year, there will be health and safety guidelines for COVID-19 including limiting the number of graduates, staff and guests at in-person ceremonies at Aloha Stadium.

There are also drive-through and live-streamed ceremonies being planned.

KHON2 visited Roosevelt High School on Tuesday, May 4 where seniors will be able to drive through to pick up their diplomas, and then walk through campus with two guests at their side.

“It’s going to be kicked up a notch, I guess, I would say from last year,” said Roosevelt High School principal Sean Wong. “I would say a little bit more personal, in a way more special. Our students will get one last opportunity to walk through the hallways, and we’re going to have a couple surprises along the way before they enter the auditorium to receive their diploma.”

Lei giving and gathering are still not allowed during the event on campus.

Students and families will be able to enjoy the entire ceremony through the school’s live feed on their website.