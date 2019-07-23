Rolling Blackouts on Kauai affect residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rolling blackouts continue on Kauai and they may need to be extended through Tuesday.

The trouble started Sunday when a cable failure in a turbine caused Kauai Island utility cooperative’s largest generator to go down.

The rolling blackouts means residents have been losing power 30 minutes at a time, every 4 hours.

Petrina Blakely, Princeville Resident said, “I do much of my business on the internet with Etsy and with customers on FB. And it has slowed down my access in terms of being able to respond to them in a timely manner.”

While crews continue to work on a fix, one thing working against them is the cloudy weather. It’s putting a strain on solar production.