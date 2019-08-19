Roadwork scheduled on Laukahi Street through October

A city contractor is scheduled to begin roadwork along Laukahi Street on August 28th. Barring any weather-related delays, it’s estimated the work will be completed in October, according to the Mayor’s office.

The work hours for the project will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, except for holidays. On the weekends, construction will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., if necessary.

Motorists are advised to observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs and special duty officers and proceed with caution through the construction area.

Roadwork on Laukahi Street will extend from Kamole Street to Alaweo Street. The project includes reconstruction, milling and resurfacing of asphalt concrete pavements, reconstruction of identified curbs and/or gutters, reconstruction of catch basin top slabs, tree mitigation by a qualified arborist that may include pruning, trimming and removal, adjustment of utility frames and covers to finish grade within the roadway and installation of permanent pavement markings.

On-street parking will be prohibited during working hours.

For any questions or concerns about the project, please contact Maui Kupono Builders LLC at (808) 369-1800.