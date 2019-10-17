Road work will continue in Eleele from Oct. 21 to Nov. 14

KAUAI (KHON2) – The Department of Public Works is announcing that GP Maintenance Solutions will continue roadwork in ‘Ele‘ele on weekdays, from Oct. 21 through Nov. 14, weather permitting.

The scope of the work includes grass cutting, weed control of street and grassy shoulders, and seal coating the roadway.

The following areas will be affected:

Portions of the ‘Ele‘ele Nani Subdivision on Oct. 21 through Nov. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Grass Cutting and Weed Killing). No vehicle parking on the road or grassy shoulders.

Portions of the ‘Ele‘ele Nani Subdivision on Oct. 28 through Nov. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Seal Coating) No vehicle access on the roadway or grassy shoulders. No entering or exiting until the seal coat is dry and road reopened. No walking on wet seal coat. The work zone will be coned off to prevent anyone from driving or stepping on wet materials.

Be on the lookout for “No Parking” barricades and signs. This will be an indication that work is in the area.

Vehicle parking on the streets and grassy road shoulders within the work zones during grass cutting, weed killing and seal coating will not be allowed. Any vehicle left on the street or grassy road shoulders within the work zones after 7:30 a.m. will be towed at the owner’s expense. Work may be extended pending weather conditions. Vehicles and pedestrians should stay off the wet seal coating until the road is reopened.

For questions regarding this project, please call GP Maintenance Solutions at 808-864-0323.