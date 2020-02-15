Road closures start at 3 a.m. for the Great Aloha Run on President’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over 18,000 runners and walkers will be hitting the road on Monday for the Great Aloha Run.

The 1.8 mile race from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium is a President’s Day tradition.

There will be road closures on the route along Nimitz Highway and Kamehameha Highway starting at 3 a.m.

The closures start at Nimitz Highway at Nuuanu Ave., to Nimitz Highway., ewa bound, to Kamehameha Highway then under the H-1 viaduct, to Kamehameha Highway., to Aloha Stadium service road into the main gate of Aloha Stadium, to finish in the north end zone of Aloha Stadium.

The roads are expected to be open by noon.

Over the past 35 years the Great Aloha Run has raised some $14 million dollars for non profit organizations.

