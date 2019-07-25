Road closures announced for community march on Rice Street this Sunday

Breaking News
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is notifying motorists of road closures on Sunday, July 28, to accommodate a community march on Rice Street in Lihue.

Officers will be closing all roads along the march route from 12:30 p.m. to approximately 2 p.m.

The walk will begin at Vidinha Stadium, head down Ho‘olako Street, turn right onto Rice Street, and end at the Historic County Building.

Officers will be manning the road closures along the route. Motorists should allow additional time to get to their destinations as traffic delays are expected.

