Rice Street construction to continue between Ho‘olako and Hardy streets through November

The Department of Public Works and Kiewit Infrastructure West Co. are announcing that construction will continue Westbound on Rice Street, between Ho‘olako and Hardy streets. Work will be from Sept. 30 to Nov. 12, weather permitting.

Part of Phase 1C of the Līhu‘e Town Core Mobility and Revitalization project, the scope of reconstruction work for Rice Street consists of demolition and grading for sidewalks, parking, and driveway reconstruction; installation of drainage structures and improvements; and asphalt paving and restriping of the roadway.

At least one lane of traffic will be maintained each way on Rice Street at all times.

Motorists are encouraged to allow for extra travel time when driving near the work areas, use alternate routes, and to observe and follow all construction traffic controls. Please exercise caution when commuting through the work areas. Access to businesses along Rice Street will be maintained during construction.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Milissa Ceria at 808-840-3282 or visit www.revitalizelihuetown.com. The project website will also include construction schedule updates.