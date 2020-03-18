Restaurants and bars to shut-down dine-in by governor’s request

Governor David Ige is requesting for bars, restaurants and other businesses to make changes to only operate as a drive-through, pick-up or delivery and close down their dining areas for the next 15 days as an effort to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

The Rainbow Drive-in restaurants are already preparing for the changes, Christina Tauanuu is a supervisor in the Kahili location and she said many of the customers already use food delivery apps to order.

She said, “Everyone has to take out and as far as us workers go only having workers who actually need to be here and the rest that don’t need to be they can at home with their family.”

Tauanuu said some of the workers will see less hours in their paycheck but they have been working to adjust their hours for some time as business has slowed down even before the governor’s announcement.

Ige said, “All bars and clubs should be closed, restaurants should adjust their operations.”

However, the governor’s office said there will not be enforcement for his request, it is still the business owner’s decision to comply with the guidelines for now.

Tauanuu said people will rely more than ever on delivery food services as more and more people are being asked to stay home.

She said, “I feel like we’re actually making a lot of people happy by staying open and still continuing to take orders and sending them out.”

While over in Waimanalo, Natalie Mesa co-owner of De La Mesa Farms is also making adjustments to keep food on people’s tables.

They typically sustain through farmers markets or by selling produce to local restaurants, but social distancing changed their business model people now drive-up to pick up a box of local vegetables.

Mesa said, “If you’re really concerned about how much contact you’re having with people small farms like us that are offering these CSA box options or online shopping options I think are going fill an important need.”

Other farms also participating in the community supported agriculture boxes include:

– Mohala Farm

– Keiki & Plow

– Kahamanu Farms

– Ma’o Farms

– Augustine Family Farm

– Buenavista Gardens (on Kauai)

– FarmLink

As the social distancing efforts increase in the state, the governor’s office is working with the Attorney General’s office to decide when it would be an appropriate response to mandate and enforce the closure of businesses.