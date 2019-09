The restaurant and food prep equipment of two former Ala Moana restaurants are on the auction block.

Cafe Lani and Tempura Ichidai closed earlier this year.

The online auction, hosted by Oahu Auctions, features ice machines, freezers, refrigerators, griddles, tables, sinks and restaurant seating.

Interested parties can view the items on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For further details, visit oahuauctions.com.