Residents prepare for traffic woes in Hauula

Emergency repairs on Kamehameha Highway in Hau’ula started on Sunday after portions of the road collapsed. Work will take place all this week during the day, as the only road in and out of that community is contraflowed.

Crews went to work on Sunday, closing a stretch of the makai lane of Kamehameha Highway from Pokiwai Bridge to Hau’ula Homestead Road. The mauka lane is contraflowed for about a mile. Some residents we spoke to say the contraflow is not that bad.

“Now they have shut off one lane and so I can back out and there’s nobody coming so that makes it easier for me,” said Marcia Woodard of Hau’ula.

But that may be a different story during the weekday. Work will continue through the end of the week from 7 in the morning until 6:30 in the evening, daily. Some parents may need to consider how their community could be impacted when school starts this week. For mother Shana Vaka, she has children that go to school in Laie and Kahuku.

“Yeah, we’re going to have to leave extra early,” Vaka said, “so far we have to leave everywhere early and we’re late to everything. We just need to adjust.”

“If you’re one either side it’s going to suck. People coming from Punaluu direction maybe having to get to school or having to get to work from Laie going that direction,” said Woodard.

The state says it will stabilize the highway by placing filter fabric, filling the undermined area with cobblestones, and topping it off with cement. Residents tell us the erosion is a serious problem that’s affecting the community.

“It’s scary when we get King Tides, that’s the worst. The water is as high as the road. My wife comes home late and the wave hits and covers her whole car just pounds it right on her car. That’s how high the water is,” said Randy Nahoopii of Hau’ula.

When crews are done for the day all lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be reopened.