Residents hope that the littering at the site of the future centennial park will stop

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Community members cleaned up in Waikiki at the side of the future centennial park, Saturday, October 12.

Volunteers from the Rotary Club of Honolulu and AARP cleared out the vacant lot near the intersection of Aloha Drive and Seaside Avenue. After years of waiting, the park was finally given the green light this summer.

Since then, the area has been littered with trash and bulky items, something residents hope will stop once the park is actually built.

“The park will be a gated park. So the intent of the city is to lock the park in the evening and open it up again in the morning. We are hoping that will reduce those types of issues that vandalism types of issues that may occur,” said Chair of Rotary Park Committee Rob Hale.

The project is a partnership between the city and the rotary Club of Honolulu… Which has raised more than a million dollars for the park. Construction is expected to start by next month.