Hawaiian Airlines flight 47 landed safely at Daniel K. Inouye international airport after the crew declared an emergency due to reports of smoke in the cabin.

The smoke began to fill the cabin about 30 minutes prior to landing. The plane was flying from Oakland to Honolulu.

Passengers evacuated the plane via emergency slides on the tarmac.

