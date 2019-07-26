Repeat DUI offenders will face tougher penalties with new law

Repeat DUI offenders will now face tougher penalties under a new law that took effect on July 2019.

In addition to fines, the stiffer laws add to the time the drivers’ license is suspended and adds jail time for repeat offenders.

The new law increases fines, lengths of license revocation for first time offenders, and specifies that a habitual operator of a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant convicted two or more times can be sentenced to a five-year prison term or probation of five years, along with a mandatory revocation of license for three to five years, and a fine of between $2,000 to $5,000.

In addition, any vehicle owned and operated by the person committing the crime may be subject to forfeiture.

There’s also a task force that will be looking at additional measures, including some that are in place in other states.