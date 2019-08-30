Repairs scheduled for Honolulu Zoo parking lot

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Facility Maintenance (DFM) is scheduled to partially close the Diamond Head-side of the Honolulu Zoo Parking Lot, or in other words the side closest to the zoo, to perform concrete curb and pavement repairs starting on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Weather and conditions permitting, the work is anticipated to be completed by Friday, Oct. 4. 

The public is advised that portions of the Honolulu Zoo parking lot closest to the zoo will be closed 24/7 beginning Sept. 3. Crews are scheduled to work Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Please avoid the area if possible, use alternate parking areas, and observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs, and special duty police officers who will be on hand to assist with traffic control. 

The city apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks the public for its patience and understanding.

The Department of Facility Maintenance may be contacted at 768-3632 for any questions regarding this project.

