Rep. Tulsi Gabbard sues Hilary Clinton for $50 million

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has filed a lawsuit against former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton on Wednesday, January 22.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Gabbard accused Clinton of making defamatory statements against her, calling her a “Russian asset” in a podcast, Campaign HQ, that Clinton was a guest on back in October 17, 2019.

“She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far. And, that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she’s also a Russian asset. Yeah, she’s a Russian asset.”

While Clinton never actually stated Gabbard’s name in connection to the statements, according to the lawsuit, CNN reportedly asked Clinton’s official spokesman Nick Merrill whether the statements were about her.

Merrill responded with, “If the nesting doll fits.”

Gabbard and her team said that she “has suffered significant actual damages, personally and professionally, that are estimated to exceed $50 million—and continue to this day.”

The podcast that Clinton was a guest on is hosted by Cadence13, a company valued at around $50 million.

In November, Gabbard’s legal counsel released a statement that called on Clinton to hold a press conference to retract her comments about Gabbard and said, “We also demand that you immediately publish this full and fair retraction on the twitter account @HillaryClinton.”

Clinton never did.

“Rather than facts or reliable evidence, Clinton’s basis for the Defamatory Statements was one or both of: (a) her own imagination; or (b) extremely dubious conspiracy theories that any reasonable person (and especially Clinton, a former United States Senator and Secretary of State) would know to be fanciful, wholly unverified, and inherently and objectively unreliable,” said the lawsuit.

Following the lawsuit, Gabbard released a statement on why she sued Clinton:

In 2016, when I stepped down from my position as Vice Chair of the DNC to endorse Bernie Sanders instead of Hillary Clinton, they threatened it would be the end of my political career. They said Hillary and her elite and powerful friends will “make sure you are destroyed.” They failed. Hillary calling me a “Russian asset” is not only intended to smear my reputation and derail my campaign for president, it’s also intended to silence any voice that dares to speak out against the establishment status quo.

Gabbard is also seeking an injunction against further publication, or republication, of the statements made by Clinton.