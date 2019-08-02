Renovated park could be renamed to honor a Hawaiian king

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A recently renovated park could be renamed in honor of a Hawaiian king whose statue stands there.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell submitted a resolution to the Honolulu city council to call Thomas Square, the park across from Blaisdell, “King Kamehameha III at Thomas Square.”

The park is at the site where the Hawaiian Kingdom was transferred back from the British on sovereignty restoration day, July 31st, 1843.

After that day, King Kamehameha III created the state motto, ” Ua mau ke ea o ka aina I ka pono.”

The king is also known for establishing the Royal Hawaiian Band.