HONOLULU (KHON2) — Former Maui County Council Chairman Danny Mateo is being remembered.

Mateo died in September at the age of 68.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino asked Governor Ige to have the US and state flag flown at half staff at the State Capitol and state offices from Sunday through Friday.

Mateo served on the council from 2002 to 2013, eight of those years as council chair.