Remembering 9/11

HONOLULU (KHO2N) — A 9/11 remembrance ceremony was held in Downtown Honolulu. In attendance were members of Honolulu police, fire, and EMS departments.

They were joined by members of the military to pay their respects who died in the attacks.

“We’ve come to a point in our history where seniors in high school were not yet born when this horrific attack took place on our nation,” said City Managering Director Roy Amemiya. “However, for many of us, we can look into the past and see this event as if it happened yesterday.”

Starting at 6 p.m. the “Special forces brotherhood motorcycle club” will lead a remembrance ride from cycle city in Mapunapuna to Honolulu Hale where a special ceremony will follow.