Record number of organizations host a booth at Workforce Career Fair

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A record number of organizations including 20 state departments were looking for some good workers Tuesday.

It was all part of the Workforce Career Fair at the Blaisdell.

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has also extended its direct hiring authority mandate to all positions.

This shortens the hiring time to only 60 to 90s days

“It’s very exciting, especially at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard,” Karli Lum, career fair attendee. “Everyone wants to get a job with the federal government. It was so exciting to be here.”

Hawaii’s unemployment rate remains low, which means employers are struggling to fill positions.