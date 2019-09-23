RECAP: Here’s the complete list of Emmy Award winners

EXCLUSIVE – Harry Bradbeer, winner of the awards for outstanding directing for a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for “Fleabag,” left, attends the Governors Ball winners circle at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you missed out on who won what during the 2019 Emmys award show, or if you’re not up to watching the whole thing, here’s a quick list of the award winners:

Outstanding drama series – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Outstanding comedy series – “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series – Billy Porter, “Pose” (FX)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series – Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series – Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series – Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series – Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series – Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series – Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series – Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie – Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movieMichelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movieBen Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie – Patricia Arquette, “The Act” (Hulu)

Outstanding limited series“Chernobyl” (HBO)

Outstanding TV movie“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)

Outstanding variety talk series“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Outstanding variety sketch series – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding reality-competition program – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Outstanding writing for a drama series – Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding directing for a drama series – Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Outstanding writing for a comedy series – Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Outstanding directing for a comedy series – Harry Bradbeer, “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special – Craig Mazin, “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special – Johan Renck, “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a variety series“ – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Outstanding directing for a variety series – Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)