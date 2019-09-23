RECAP: Here’s the complete list of Emmy Award winners

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you missed out on who won what during the 2019 Emmys award show, or if you’re not up to watching the whole thing, here’s a quick list of the award winners:
Outstanding drama series – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)
Outstanding comedy series – “Fleabag” (Amazon)
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series – Billy Porter, “Pose” (FX)
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series – Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series – Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series – Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (Amazon)
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series – Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series – Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix)
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series – Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series – Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie – Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us” (Netflix)
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movieMichelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movieBen Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie – Patricia Arquette, “The Act” (Hulu)
Outstanding limited series“Chernobyl” (HBO)
Outstanding TV movie“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)
Outstanding variety talk series“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)
Outstanding variety sketch series – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Outstanding reality-competition program – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
Outstanding writing for a drama series – Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (HBO)
Outstanding directing for a drama series – Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)
Outstanding writing for a comedy series – Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (Amazon)
Outstanding directing for a comedy series – Harry Bradbeer, “Fleabag” (Amazon)
Outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special – Craig Mazin, “Chernobyl” (HBO)
Outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special – Johan Renck, “Chernobyl” (HBO)
Outstanding Writing for a variety series“ – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)
Outstanding directing for a variety series – Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)