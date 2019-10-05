Real-time bus signage coming soon to select stops

Today, the Department of Transportation Services and TheBus has begun the process of installing new real-time, digital signs at four bus stops across Oahu. As part of an $18,000 demonstration project, these WaySine informational displays will take the uncertainty out of waiting for TheBus.

The new WaySine display will be able to perform the following functions:

Display status of upcoming bus routes and arrival times in real-time.

Announce upcoming bus and arrival times via voiceovers to help the visually impaired.

Announce delays to each bus route, allowing waiting riders to make changes to their plans.

Distribute emergency messaging, allowing the public to be aware of any security threats or emergencies while waiting for their bus.

Bus riders will find these new signs at the following bus stops in the coming weeks:

Kawa Street and Mehana Street (mauka-side)

Kamehameha Highway and Kaonohi Street

Likelike Highway and School Street

Waianae Transit Center

In addition to these stops, WaySine will donate a sign to bus stop No. 118 at Liliha Street and Kuakini Street, which fronts the Liliha Healthcare Center nursing home near the Ho‘opono Service for the Blind. Ho‘opono staff will be at the bus stop during installation for feedback.