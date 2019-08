FILE – This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. Prosecutors in Sweden are dropping the investigation of a man they say was involved in a fight with American rapper A$AP Rocky. The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been behind bars since early this month as police investigate the fight in Stockholm.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

A Swedish Court has found American Rapper Asap Rocky guilty of assault.

The performer , whose real name is Rakim Mayers got into a brawl in Stockholm in June.

Several members of his entourage were involved and two of them were also found guilty of assault Wednesday morning.

They have been ordered to pay a fine to the victim and will not be required to serve any time in prison.

Mayers and his associates were allowed to return back to the United States earlier this month.