Rams Hale pop-up shop at Royal Hawaiian Center until Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rams fans looking to get geared up before the game, can head down to the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki.

That’s where the Rams Hale pop-up shop is now open.

It offers official team logo items.

The Rams Hale is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day through Saturday while supplies last.

There will be a fan rally there Friday from noon to 2 p.m.

NFL Hall of Fame legend Eric Dickerson will be there Friday from 1 to 2 p.m.

In addition to the pop-up shop and in-store appearances, local artist Jesse Velasquez has been commissioned by the Rams to create a mural to commemorate the team’s first preseason game in Hawaii. Velasquez painted his piece from Tuesday to Thursday in Building A Level 3 of Royal Hawaiian Center.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 4:00 p.m. at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. The game will be broadcast locally on KHON FOX 2 and on KKEA 1420 AM & 92.7 FM