Queen’s Medical Center recognized as number one hospital in the state

The Queen’s Medical Center has been recognized as a Best Hospital for 2019-20 by U.S. News & World Report.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 30th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

The Queen’s Medical Center was ranked as the #1 Hospital in Hawaii.

Queen’s also was rated as High Performing, or in the top 10% of the nation, in the following specialties:

Cancer

Diabetes & Endocrinology

Geriatrics

Nephrology

Neurology & Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery

Urology

Queen’s was also rated as High Performing Procedures/Conditions in:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Colon Cancer Surgery

Heart Bypass Surgery

Heart Failure

Hip Replacement

“The Queen’s Medical Center is proud to be recognized once again as a top hospital by U.S. News & World Report,” said Leslie B. Chun M.D., Chief Medical Officer & Chief Quality Officer, The Queen’s Medical Center. “This is a very strong showing for us. Every day, our physicians, nurses, and teamwork together to put our patients first and to provide quality health care to all of the people of Hawaii.”

For the 2019-20 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 165 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.