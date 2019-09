HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dozens of people headed to Iolani Palace Sunday, Sept. 1, to celebrate Queen Liliuokalani’s 181st birthday.

The free event featured live musical performances, hula, palace tours, food, and living history walks.

“We love her as being that awesome queen that we can today celebrate her, and honor her,” said Hercules Huihui Kekuahuiui.

The event was free and open to the public.