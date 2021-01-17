Puna man charged in alleged Nanawale barricade

PAHOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man has been charged in the Nanawale barricade situation that started on the Big Island on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Big Island police charged 65-year-old Dean Hisao Jones of Puna. He was taken into custody late Friday morning, Jan.15, 2021, following an overnight standoff with police in Nanawale Estates in Pahoa.

Jones was charged with first-degree reckless endangering, felony abuse of a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree criminal property damage, and use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony on Saturday, Jan. 16.

His bail has been set at $21,000.

The charges stem from an incident that started Thursday afternoon, January 14.

A 53-year-old female friend of Jones called police to report being involved in a domestic incident with Jones.

Police say Jones had barricaded himself in the home, and he had a rifle.

With negotiators, he refused to leave.

Residents in the area were evacuated for safety.

Jones surrendered to police around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15.

No one was injured.

Police later found recovered a firearm, ammunition, and drugs at the home.

Jones remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, January 19, in Hilo District Court.

Anyone with information can call Detective Grant Todd of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381 or email at grant.todd@hawaiicounty.gov.