Did you get to try SPAM’s new pumpkin spice flavor? If not, it’s too late to get your hands on the product.

The beloved canned meat company has officially sold out of hits latest pumpkin-spiced product. SPAM sold the product online at Spam.com and Walmart.com, but are already out of inventory on its first day of sale.

Turns out it was pretty popular. What are you cooking up with your SPAM® Pumpkin Spice? If you didn’t get your hands on any, we have 15 other flavorful varieties you can enjoy. And maybe someone will be generous enough to share their 2-pack with you. pic.twitter.com/IjO53NZxnV — The SPAM® Brand (@SPAMbrand) September 23, 2019

The product was said to be garnished with cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg. Only time will tell if the company will offer flavor again.