Public meeting to discuss Nanakuli landfill expansion plans Wednesday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The PVT Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility in Nanakuli is the only place on Oahu where construction waste can go.

Scrap metal, concrete, glass, roof tiles and organic material is brought to the site either to be recycled or disposed of.

However, with the rise in construction, the PVT landfill is running out of space, and PVT officials say it needs to expand. A new proposal to expand the landfill to an undeveloped area across the street from the current one has been put forward.

“Right now the community is very divided. There’s emotional testimony on both sides,” said City Council Member Kymberly Pine.

One of the issues residents brought up at the latest Nanakuli neighborhood board meeting was about the impact the new site could have on their health.

“I’ve heard from residents that have told me that they believe their health has worsened because of the dust in the air that comes with this particular landfill, and then I’ve heard from workers that actually work there, that say that there’s less dust there than regular places around the city,” said Pine.

Pine said she and other lawmakers have also been looking at alternatives.

“We believe that we need to start moving to technology that no longer requires a landfill on a island, and so we’re still working really hard to come up with that technology.” Kymberly Pine, City Council Member

But for now, she said that there are still many steps before the proposal can become a reality.

“Nothing is set in stone. We still have time to alter or make changes, or come up with different solutions,” said Pine.

The Nanakuli-Maili neighborhood board will be holding a special meeting to hear comments and concerns from residents on the proposal. This will be held at the Nanakuli High School Cafeteria Wednesday night at 7 p.m.