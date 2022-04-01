HONOLULU (KHON2) — Day two in the trial of Big Island Doctor Rudolph Puana and there was a key testimony from a man who was once a close friend.

Christopher McKinney had been friends with Puana since eighth grade. Even though their friendship has deteriorated, McKinney said he still loves Puana and considers him a brother.

McKinney testified that Puana introduced him to cocaine and said he was hesitant but since Puana was a doctor and told him it’s not that dangerous he agreed to snort some.

“I relied on his professional expertise,” McKinney said.

McKinney testified that Puana gave him prescriptions for oxycodone and McKinney found a drug dealer who would buy them or trade them for cocaine. He said this went on for a couple of years.

At the end of his testimony, prosecutors asked McKinney how he felt about testifying against Puana. McKinney said he was embarrassed by it. And he felt bad about destroying his relationship with Puana.

Earlier in the day, defense attorneys cross-examined Dr. Lynn Puana, Rudolph’s ex-wife. She said she felt pressured to testify for the government.

A couple of months before the trial was scheduled to start she said federal agents raided the pain clinic to check the inventory of controlled substances. She said it had never happened before.

“When they bombard into your facility it’s very scary,” she said.

She added, “this was to scare me for my testimony.”

The trial does not resume until April 7. That’s when defense attorneys will get a chance to cross-examine McKinney.