Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Hawaii Crime
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Support Hawaii
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Newsletter Sign-Up
Black History Month
Top Stories
Las Vegas prosecutors seeking death penalty in NYE killing of Hawaii woman
Watch: Haboob tears through Death Valley
Video
Large companies reverting to more normal operations as COVID wanes
HFD rescue man, 29, stranded on Mokulua Island after losing kayak
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Traffic
9th Island Forecast
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
The Big Game
China 2022
Wake Up 2day
Ask A Specialist
Catch the Energy Swell
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Food 2Go
Keiki’s First Birthday
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
REAL ESTATE
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Aloha With Pride Shaka and Shine
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Lokomaikai
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Veterans Voices
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
Contact
Report It
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Protecting consumers from discrimination in pricing based on gender
News
by:
Dallis Ontiveros
Posted:
Feb 16, 2022 / 10:41 AM HST
/
Updated:
Feb 16, 2022 / 10:41 AM HST
To follow the latest updates on the Bill 2815, click here.
More Hawaii News
Protecting consumers from discrimination in pricing based on gender
Video
HFD rescue man, 29, stranded on Mokulua Island after losing kayak
Honolulu ranked one of the worst cities for motorcycle accidents: Study
‘I would never have thought we would be shot at for trying to help somebody:’ Good Samaritan speaks after being shot at in Waikiki
Video
Hit-or-miss heavy showers possible through this weekend
Video
Iolani Palace hosts new tour focusing on fashion, jewelry
Video
Mother humpback whale with baby freed from fishing gear off Maui
Video
Department of Planning and Permitting worker pleads guilty in federal court to accepting bribes
Video
English, Cullen may be first to experience new pension forfeiture law after bribery scheme involvement
Video
English and Cullen plead guilty, businessman accused of bribing them faces charges
Video
More Local News
Trending Stories
Suspect in acupuncturist’s death released on $1M bail; court documents reveal affair between wife, victim
Video
‘I would never have thought we would be shot at for trying to help somebody:’ Good Samaritan speaks after being shot at in Waikiki
Video
Here’s how much you need to earn to be in the top 1% in Hawaii
Woman dies after being beaten in Kapolei, suspect arrested pending charges
Video
Hawaii family first to be selected from over 600 that auditioned gets their time to shine on ‘Family Feud’
Video
Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
February 23 2022 09:42 pm