Protecting consumers from discrimination in pricing based on gender

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for the two men accused in a New Year's Eve crime spree that left two people dead.

Jordan Ruby, 18, and Jesani Carter, 20, appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday morning via video and entered not guilty pleas. Both men, who are from California, face 13 counts including two counts of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, attempted robbery, and several conspiracy counts.