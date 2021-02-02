Project to restore sand to Waikiki Beach begins

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An effort to restore sand to Waikiki Beach began Tuesday morning with a traditional Hawaiian blessing.

The Waikiki Beach Maintenance Project is intended to restore and maintain the beach between the Kuhio Beach Ewa Groin and the Royal Hawaiian Beach areas.

Crews will begin hydraulic dredging and pumping of as much as 20,000 cubic yards of marine sand about a half mile offshore. Certain areas of Waikiki Beach will be closed during the project, which is expected to be completed in May.

The multimillion-dollar project is a public-private partnership with DLNR and the Waikiki Beach Special Improvement District.