President Trump announces deal to end record-long government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he’ll sign legislation Friday to reopen government departments for three weeks — until Feb. 15.

President Trump’s action would end what has become a record, 35-day partial shutdown.

Some 800,000 federal workers have had to work without pay or have been kept from doing their jobs as President Trump and congressional Democrats were locked in a stalemate over the billions of dollars that Trump has demanded to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The president spoke at the White House on Friday as intensifying delays at some of the nation’s busiest airports and widespread disruptions brought new urgency to efforts to break the impasse.