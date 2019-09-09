Postal Service hiring seasonal employees for Christmas season

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a special Job Fair in Honolulu to facilitate the hiring of more than 300 Christmas-season employees.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Honolulu Main Post Office at 3600 Aolele Street, near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to make extra money during the holidays,” said USPS Human Resources Representative Kevin Nakaoka. “We’ll have a team of postal human resources specialists on hand at the Job Fair to answer questions and to assist with and accept job applications.”

The 300+ available positions include jobs as Holiday Clerks, Holiday Transportation Assistants, Casual Mail Handlers and PSE Mail Processing Clerks, and pay from $17.19 to $18.62 an hour. While most of the positions are located on Oahu, many are also available on Maui, Kauai and Hawaii island. The positions are for shifts from early November through early January.

“These seasonal positions are an essential addition to our Postal Service ohana during our busiest time of the year,” Nakaoka said. “They are a key to us delivering a Happy Holidays to our customers.”

Applicants will be asked to provide a list of their prior employment, a valid email address and a driver’s license. Qualified applicants must pass a drug screening and criminal background investigation, and have five-year United States residency.

Parking for the Job Fair is available in the Honolulu Main Post Office’s customer parking lot, while space is available.

Those unable to attend the job fair can apply online at www.usps.com/careers

Prospective applicants can call the USPS Honolulu human resources department at 808-423-3783 for more information.