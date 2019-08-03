Possible rain and wind on the first day of school

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With tropical storms like Erick and Flossie continuing to affect the islands into next week, you might be wondering if it’s safe for the first day of school on Monday.

According to Ashley Evans, the Director of Operations at the National Weather Service, tropical storm Flossie should be reaching its peak between Sunday afternoon, Aug. 4, and Monday morning, Aug. 5.

Weather conditions can include heavy rain, high surf, strong winds, and potential flooding and outages across the state.

With ith most students beginning school on Monday, he reminds parents and students of what to expect.

“Remember that flossy is just a tropical storm now, well off the coast and as it comes in it’ll continue as a tropical storm,” said Evans. “We’re not at this point, the models are not showing that it will increase intensity over the next 48 to 72 hours. We’re expecting it to come in towards the islands as a tropical storm.”

KHON2 will stay in touch with the Department of Education and let you know if anything changes regarding school closures.