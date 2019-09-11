Portion of Hana Highway to close Sept. 16-18

A portion of Hana Highway about half a mile on the Hana side of Haleakala National Park in Kipahulu will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 16-18 as part of a project to repair roadway damaged by a landslide, the Department of Public Works announced.

It will be a full road closure, meaning traffic will not be permitted through the area during working hours. Motorists will be advised of road closures by electronic message boards – one located in Hana town and one at Ulupalakua Ranch. People who drive the route routinely have received advanced notification of the pending road closures.

Roadwork includes excavation, the pouring of hot mix asphalt pavement sections, installation of sections of wire mesh with soil/rock anchors, erosion control matting and hydromulch seeding.

Tom’s Backhoe and Excavation is the contractor for the $836,071 project.

For more information, contact the Department of Public Works Engineering Division at 270-7745.