HONOLULU (KHON2) — The pools inside Halemaumau Crater continue to grow.

Officials say that the main pool rose about a foot since Tuesday morning, Aug. 6.

The pools were first discovered on July 25. This is the first time in recorded history that water has been found in the crater.

Up until last year’s eruption, it was filled with lava.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has set up a live webcam to now track its progress.