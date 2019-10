HONOLULU (KHON2) — A green pond at the bottom of Halemaumau Crater on the Big Island is getting bigger.

Officials believe the pond is now the size of a football field.

They created this rendering using Aloha Stadium as a reference.

According to the USGS, the pond continues to grow about six inches in depth a day.

And the scalding hot temperatures of the water surface have remained fairly consistent at around 160 degrees fahrenheit.