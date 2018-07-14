Political News

Lieutenant governor candidates square off in Waikiki

Posted: Jul 13, 2018 10:01 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Five of the candidates for lieutenant governor tackled questions at a forum Friday that focused mostly on issues surrounding the tourism industry.

The Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association hosted the event in partnership with the Waikiki Improvement Association, Retail Merchants of Hawaii, and Waikiki Neighborhood Board.

The forum featured Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho, Senator Will Espero, Senator Josh Green, former Board of Education member Kim Coco Iwamoto, and Senator Jill Tokuda.

KHON2 Always Investigating reporter Gina Mangieri was among those asking the questions of the candidates.

