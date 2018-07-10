KHON2 and AARP Hawaii host Democratic governor candidates debate

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KHON2 and AARP Hawaii are presenting "The Race for Governor," a live televised debate between the major Democratic candidates -- Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa and Governor David Ige -- on July 16 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the KHON2 studios.

The debate is part of KHON2's commitment to providing complete election coverage, and AARP's "Be the Difference. Vote." campaign to urge all candidates to address issues important to voters 50 and older, and to hold politicians accountable for their promises.

KHON2's Gina Mangieri will moderate the debate. University of Hawai'i School of Communications Department Chair Gerald Kato will ask questions and there will be questions from the general public.

The debate will last one hour and the candidates will also have an opportunity to question each other.

It will be broadcast live on KHON2 at 7 p.m. and live-streamed on KHON2.com.

If you'd like to submit a question for the candidates, send us an email at debate@khon2.com.