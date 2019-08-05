Police still seeking suspect in Kalihi death

HONOLULU (KHON2)–CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a male wanted for Manslaughter which occurred in the Kalihi area.

On Sunday, July 21, 2019 at about 5:42 a.m., the victim was walking on Kam IV Road, when a male on a bicycle approached her and grabbed her bag causing her to fall down and hit her head. The suspect then fled the scene with the victim’s bag. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. On July 26, 2019, the victim’s condition deteriorated and pronouncement of her death was made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.