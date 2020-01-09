Police: Severe crash on Kaumualii Highway required extensive investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The severity of a single-car crash on January 8, around 2:45 a.m., extended the closure of Kaumualii Highway.

This happened in the area of Pakala Village near mile marker 21.

According to the Kauai Police Department, the incident required an extensive investigation and a one-lane closure with alternating traffic for several hours due to the location of the vehicle, which was in such a position that two tow trucks could not remove it.

A crane was ultimately needed to lift the vehicle away from the scene. Residual traffic from the closure caused significant delays throughout the morning.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Range Rover was heading east on Kaumualii Highway with four adult male occupants when it apparently crossed the centerline and overcorrected back onto the eastbound lane and struck the guardrail. The vehicle flipped over the guardrail and tumbled before coming to rest on its passenger side against a powerline pole.

The driver of the Range Rover suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at Wilcox Hospital.

The passenger of the Range Rover was medevacked to Oahu with critical injuries to his back and head.

Two rear-seat passengers had non-life-threatening injuries.

Kauai police opened both lanes of Kaumualii Highway at about 8:30 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.