Police seeking help locating missing teenagers

Hawaii Island Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Allanie Duarte (AKA: Allanie Gouveia) who was last seen on Kalani St. in Kailua-Kona on (March 29) at approximately 10:00 p.m.

She is described as being 5-feet-2-inches, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a five-inch scar on her right forearm.





Police are also asking for your assistance in locating 14-year-old Kerry-Ann Duarte (AKA: Kerry-Ann Gouveia) who was last seen on Kalani St. in Kailua-Kona on (March 29) at 10:00 p.m.

She is described as being 5-feet-three-inches, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hawaii Island Police ask anyone who may have information on their whereabouts to call Detective/Sergeant Calvin Delaries, Jr. at (809) 326-4646 ext. 304.