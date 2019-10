HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are looking for a suspect in a bank robbery Thursday morning in Kaimuki.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Hawaii National Bank on Waialae Avenue.

The suspect is described as a male in his late 20s to early 30s.

He was wearing a white cap with a red backpack.

Police say the suspect fled on foot down Waialae Avenue.

If you have any information, call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 955-8300.