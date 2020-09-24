Police searching for suspect involved in robbery of Domino’s delivery driver

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The attack in Chinatown is not the only brazen act of crime that has been seen on Oahu lately.

On Sept. 20, a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was held up at gunpoint in Waikiki.

Because of the pandemic, Domino’s implemented a contactless delivery system and is not handling cash, so the driver did not have anything to give to the suspect.

The driver was not hurt.

Police are still looking for the suspect, if you know anything about this incident, contact the Honolulu Police Department.

