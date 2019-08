HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are still looking for the man accused of trying to kidnap a child in Manoa.

Investigators say the victim was running with her PAC-5 teammates along Manoa Road Monday night, Aug. 5.

When she started to fall behind, that’s when the suspect came up from behind and grabbed her. The victim fought him off and he ran away.

Police have not yet released a description or sketch of the suspect. But if you saw anything, call the police.