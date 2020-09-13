Police respond to barricade at Lalea At Hawaii Kai town homes

News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police say a resident at Lalea At Hawaii Kai town homes barricaded himself inside.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The resident is distraught.

There are no hostages.

SWAT is also on scene at Hawaii Kai Drive.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories