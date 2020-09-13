Police respond to barricade at Lalea At Hawaii Kai town homes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police say a resident at Lalea At Hawaii Kai town homes barricaded himself inside.
The resident is distraught.
There are no hostages.
SWAT is also on scene at Hawaii Kai Drive.
