Police investigate Waikiki stabbing that left a man in critical condition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stabbing in the Waikiki area on Kapahulu leaves a 45-year-old man in critical condition.

Police were called at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

A witness flagged down officers outside of 400 Kapahulu Avenue and pointed out a suspect who was walking away.

HPD arrested a 58-year old man after the witness and the victim identified the suspect.

Police say the victim and the suspect are both homeless and know each other.

The suspect stabbed the victim in his right thigh.

EMS treated the man at the scene and transported him a hospital.

HPD says the argument between the two may have started over a cell phone.